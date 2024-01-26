Tweets of the week: E3 Saxo Classic idiocy, Geraint Thomas has a haircut, and pizza with candles?

You know that Belgian bike race which produces those stupid sexist, crude posters to advertise itself? Well, yes, it has done it again. It's 2024, and the E3 Saxo Classic is still being deliberately horrible to promote itself.

The less said about it the better, as it took all the oxygen it needed last week, and the homophobic cartoon post has now been deleted and apologised for, but it does seem insane that this kind of thing is still happening. That's not the point though, they know they're offensive - 2011 and 2014's objectified women, and 2015's was even worse, with some casual sexual assault thrown in. The point is to court controversy.

It's the same tactic as those comedians who say awful things and then state "you can't say anything these days". Punching down is not funny.

Anyway, that's enough of a lecture for one week, it just felt silly to avoid the social media storm of the week in a roundup that's ostensibly the biggest things that happened on social media.

Let's move onto the more trivial. This week, Geraint Thomas announced that he's going to ride the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France this year, a move designed solely to make my Welsh friend Rich happy, I think. That wasn't the biggest thing that happened to him, though, as he got his regular haircut from his wife, on the Welsh version of Valentine's Day. Who said romance was dead?

Elsewhere, it was Bora-Hansgrohe rider Luis-Joe Lührs' 21st birthday, and the German celebrated how everyone does, with a birthday... pizza. It makes sense in Bavaria, I'm sure.

Also, everyone fortunate enough to be in Australia is still having a lovely time Down Under, Zoe Backstëdt is exciting about her new helmet, and the nascent Sam Bewley/Daryl Impey double act shows no sign of slowing down. Enjoy.

1. I hate it I hate it I hate it. The E3 Saxo Classic is such a good race, why is it run by idiots?

What a weirdly unfunny way to attempt to promote a bike race 🤔https://t.co/ITjCpuP9Po pic.twitter.com/sEsDYb8tTkJanuary 22, 2024 See more

2. Oscar Onley, fresh from winning atop Willunga Hill, had to sort his own rucksack out. Some things don't change

WorldTour winners have to sort their own rucksack pic.twitter.com/Xqrw90ybwXJanuary 20, 2024 See more

3. It's nice, in a way, that even the best crash like the rest of us. That's what Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock found out in Benidorm last week

Apparently these 3 are the “big 3 of cyclocross” pic.twitter.com/XrhJgXOumnJanuary 21, 2024 See more

4. It's always fun when pro cyclists show that they have skills outside of cycling. I'm not sure a song about GCN+ is the one though, sorry to Q36.5's Cyrus Monk. It was an app, not a long-term relationship. The song is catchy though, I'll give him that. How much time do you reckon this took? Three hours?

This is a call to arms pic.twitter.com/PVT6Xz2XhpJanuary 26, 2024 See more

5. Nothing more romantic than having your haircut. Maybe.

Best hairdresser in the world. Pretty good wife too 🤣 Diwrnod Santes Dwynwen Hapus, Sa ❤️ Cheaper flowers than Feb 14th as well guys 🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/8y1dv0VJI0January 25, 2024 See more

6. Speaking of Geraint Thomas, I'm delighted he's continued his "tired old man" schtick and is currently trying to convince Tadej Pogačar - 12 years his junior - to not ride the Giro

A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) A photo posted by on

7. Candles on a pizza make me feel so weird. Who commissioned this photoshoot? Why? Why does he still have his race mitts on?

A post shared by BORA - hansgrohe (@borahansgrohe) A photo posted by on

8. A fun guessing game! With no context, I'm going to guess that he was sprinting at 10km/h.

🚄 This sprint was pretty fast!Nicklas’ top speed: ___ km/h 💨 pic.twitter.com/uYH6kTMOamJanuary 24, 2024 See more

9. Sam Bewley and Daryl Impey were just living their best lives Down Under, weren't they.

Giving the people what they want 😅You asked, we listened! Jump into the race car for some of the best moments of our DS dream team @sam_bewley and @darylimpey at @tourdownunder 🇦🇺 Attention: language warning (again) 🙈#TourDownUnder #YallaIPT pic.twitter.com/1BVwVhtIbbJanuary 24, 2024 See more

10. Happy birthday Henrietta Christie! Here's a crocodile to celebrate! At least it's not a pizza with candles in it.

Join us in wishing our New Zealander Henrietta Christie a huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🎂 🐊 pic.twitter.com/pQFisl6VeZJanuary 23, 2024 See more

11. Wheelie, wheelie good stuff.

Pro cyclists love to show off 🤩👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/U3JCNdUVGuJanuary 22, 2024 See more

12. I thought I'd seen it all, but not sure I expected to see Pieter Serry coming face to face with kangaroos while out on the bike

That wase close, @Pieter_Serry 😁 pic.twitter.com/m0lSgtkYtCJanuary 21, 2024 See more

13. The ultimate honour for Zoe Backstëdt, a helmet sponsored by an energy drink company. It's actually a big deal, so congrats to the best thing to come out of Wales since... I dunno actually, Simon Jones?

A post shared by Zoe Backstedt (@backstedt_zoe) A photo posted by on

14. There weren't many riders at the Tour Down Under who seemed to be having as great a time as Matilda Raynolds. What a rider

A post shared by Matilda Raynolds (@matildaraynolds) A photo posted by on

15. Another Australian having fun Down Under was Chloe Hosking, who rather stood out in zebra print during the Down Under Classic

A post shared by HOSKING BIKES (@hoskingbikes) A photo posted by on

16. Finally, Pavel Sivakov looks happy at UAE Team Emirates, that's all well and good. But imagine going out on a training ride with Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel. I think I'd give up straight away