Tour of Britain Women 2026 start list: Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes confirmed

Former champions, Tour de France Femmes Femmes avec Zwift stage winners, and teenage amateurs are all set to line up at this year's Lloyds Tour of Britain Women.

The five-day race, the only annual UCI WorldTour event held in the UK, begins next Wednesday 19 August in Cockermouth, Cumbria and finishes in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire on Sunday 23 August.

Ahead of the race, the organiser, British Cycling, has been drip feeding names on the start list.

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Among those already announced are the defending champion Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-Suez) and 2024's winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), a two-time world champion.

Kopecky will be joined in SD Worx's six-rider squad by star sprinter Lorena Wiebes, who won two stages of the Tour de France Femmes earlier this month, and wore the yellow jersey.

Also fresh from winning at the Tour de France Femmes is Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal), who said in a press release she is "looking forward to coming back [to the Tour of Britain Women] and making this edition a good one from start to finish".

Earlier this week, British Cycling announced the names of 12 British riders who are set to compete in this year's event; these include the current British road and time trial champion Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-Sram) and her national title-winning predecessors Millie Couzens (Fenix-Premier Tech), Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic PostNL) and Alice Towers (EF Education-Oatly).

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As her EF Education-Oatly team is not competing, Towers has been called up to represent the Great Britain national squad, which also counts track Olympians Anna Morris and Jess Roberts, club cyclists Amalie Cooper and Ruby Oakes, and 18-year-old Rebecca Gardiner.

"We are absolutely delighted more world-class cyclists are on the provisional rider line-up for the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women 2026," said race director Alice Wood.

"Their presence underlines the growing stature of the race in the global cycling calendar, and guarantees fans the opportunity to see some of the biggest names in the world competing on British roads."

Nineteen teams are set to take part in this edition of the Tour of Britain Women, each allowed a maximum of six riders.

A list of all the riders named provisionally to compete is below. Cycling Weekly will update this list when more names are confirmed.

For more information about the five-day route, visit our route guide.

Start list

FDJ United-Suez

Ally Wollaston

Lauren Dickson

UAE Team L'IMAD

Elynor Bäckstedt

SD Worx-Protime

Lotte Kopecky

Lorena Wiebes

Visma-Lease a Bike

Canyon-Sram

Zoe Bäckstedt

Lidl-Trek

Fenix-Premier Tech

Millie Couzens

Flora Perkins

AG Insurance-Soudal

Kim Le Court-Pienaar

Movistar

Liv AlUla Jayco

Georgia Baker

Human Powered Health

Uno-X Mobility

Picnic PostNL

Pfeiffer Georgi

Hitec Products-Fluid Control

DAS-Hutchinson

Handsling Alba Development

O'Shea RedChilli Bikes

Smurfit Westrock

Great Britain

Alice Towers

Anna Morris

Jess Roberts

Amalie Cooper

Rebecca Gardiner

Ruby Oakes