Zoe Bäckstedt doubles up at British National Championships with epic solo road race victory

Zoe Bäckstedt soloed to road race victory at the British National Championships on Sunday, attacking alone with 14km to go in Aberystwyth.

The Canyon-SRAM rider doubled up on her time trial victory from Thursday, holding off Josie Knight (DAS-Hutchinson) to take the elite title for the first time. Millie Couzens (Fenix-Premier Tech), the defending champion, finished third.

Knight might not have won, but alongside Bäckstedt was the standout rider of the race, having been in the early break and then leading for 90km on her own, with a significant gap of up to eight minutes at one point.

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However, after joining forces with Matilda McKibben (O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes) and Jo Tindley (Smurfit Westrock), Knight's lead was cut down, before Bäckstedt attacked alone in search of the leader. With 14km to go, the 21-year-old caught Knight, and passed her.

Despite a concerted chase effort behind, Bäckstedt held off the remnants of the peloton, with the gap remaining at two minutes to them.

Bäckstedt also won the under-23 race at the same time. Imogen Wolff (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Erin Boothman (Liv AlUla Jayco Continental) finished in the third group on the road to take second and third in that classification, respectively.

More to follow...

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Results

British National Road Championships, elite women road race (128km)

1. Zoe Bäckstedt, Canyon-SRAM, in 3:30:44

2. Josie Knight, DAS-Hutchinson, +1:42

3. Millie Couzens, Fenix-Premier Tech, +2:02

4. Pfeiffer Georgi, Picnic PostNL

5. Anna Morris

6. Imogen Wolff, Visma-Lease a Bike

7. Erin Boothman, Liv AlUla Jayco Continental, all at same time

8. Josie Nelson, Picnic PostNL, +2:03

9. Anna Henderson, Lidl-Trek

10. Noémie Thomson, DAS-Hutchinson, all at same time