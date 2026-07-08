'The very best riders in the world' – 19 teams announced for Tour of Britain Women, including 13 WorldTour squads and all four British Continental outfits

FDJ United-Suez, Lidl-Trek and SD Worx-Protime among teams to return to British race

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Lorena Wiebes wins at the Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
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