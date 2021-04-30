British Racing
British Racing coverage from Cycling Weekly, with up to date race results, rider profiles and news and reports.
Latest
Ribble-Weldtite start their 2021 season after tough year for British teams
After more than a year without racing, Ribble-Weldtite are finally starting their 2021 campaign.
Tour of Britain 2021 route: Start and finish locations unveiled for 18th edition
The race kicks off in Cornwall on Sunday September 5 2021
By Richard Windsor •
‘We’ve just pressed pause, but we’re ready to start again’ - How British Continental teams are coping with coronavirus
The racing season is back on in Europe, but British teams still have to wait for their racing return
By Alex Ballinger •
More British domestic events cancelled but UK racing is set to return this year
A number of British domestic races have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but racing is still scheduled to return to the UK this year.
By Alex Ballinger •
'I’m fully expecting to put 2020 behind us': Canyon-dhb announce new title sponsor for 2021
Canyon-dhb has announced a new sponsor for the upcoming 2021 season, as the British sunglasses brand Sungod joins the team as a title sponsor.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Another blow to British racing scene as a Vitus Pro Cycling folds
The British racing scene has suffered another blow at the end of 2020, as Vitus Pro Cycling has folded.
By Alex Ballinger •
Tour of Britain heads to Isle of Wight in 2022
The island will feature for the first time in the British stage race
By Jonny Long •
British Cycling cancel 2020 National Championships and National Series
The governing body will also not extend the suspension of some regional events after August 1
By Jonny Long •
British rider Steve Lampier hospitalised after van pulled out on him
British rider Steve Lampier has been hospitalised after a crash with a van while training.
By Alex Ballinger •
Tour of Britain postponed until September 2021
This year's route will be used for next year's edition
By Jonny Long •