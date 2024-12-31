Tadej Pogačar's Worlds attack to Remco Evenepoel's Olympic glory: The top six moments of the 2024 men's racing season

Was it all about Pogačar? Kinda, but not quite. 2024 will be remembered for much more than the Slovenian superstar's exploits

adej Pogacar of Team Slovenia celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024, Men&#039;s Elite Road Race a 273.9km one day race from Winterthur to Zurich on September 29, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in News

The 2024 men’s cycling season was full of drama, excitement – and a whole lot of Tadej Pogačar victories.

From the three Grand Tours to the five Monuments, it was a memorable season of unforgettable long-distance attacks and historic storylines.

