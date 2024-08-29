Alison Jackson to make her UK gravel riding debut at British Championships

Canadian can't win the British national title - obviously - but is a big name on the start list

Alison Jackson celebrates on the podium after winning stage two of the Vuelta Femenina 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Broadway)
By
published
in News

Alison Jackson is set to make her British gravel racing debut this weekend as she lines up for the British Gravel Championship in Galloway, Scotland.

The race is part of the annual three-day Raiders Gravel event, moved up and across the border from Suffolk for this year after organiser RedOn experienced issues with forestry fees.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

