Jacob Vaughan's week in training

The week: 15-21 April Training for: Unbound Gravel (1 June)

Age: 24 Height: 5ft 10in Lives: Dorking, Surrey
(Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
By
published
in Features

Former British gravel champion Jacob Vaughan has been eyeing up more of the rough stuff in 2024. Having already taken a significant domestic road victory this year, topping the podium at the 40th edition of the Jock Wadley Memorial, in March, Vaughan quickly reached for the gravel bike to pursue a season focusing on cycling’s newest discipline. From a fifth place at April’s Dirty Reiver in Kielder Forest, to a strong showing at Girona’s Traka, he is proving himself to be one of Britain’s best gravel specialists. We caught up with the 24-year-old as he prepared for perhaps the most prestigious event on the gravel calendar, the 200-mile Unbound in Kansas, USA on 1 June – where, unfortunately for Vaughan, a sliced tyre put paid to his target of a top 25. He finished 69th, the third-placed Brit.

You work for Wahoo – does training indoors benefit your gravel racing?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling Weekly

Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.

Latest