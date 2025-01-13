'It's not about charity' - Former Qhubeka team boss on why his team no longer has African riders

Despite Biniam Girmay's Tour de France glory and the forthcoming Rwanda Worlds, African representation in the professional peloton is not growing fast

Doug Ryder, the manager of the Q36.5 Pro Cycling, has said that his team does not have any African riders for the first time since 2007 because “it’s not about charity.”

In 2007, Ryder set up the South African-registered MTN Energade Road Team that developed into MTN-Qhubeka, Dimension Data and Qhubeka-NextHash before it folded at the end of 2021 season. During that period, Ryder’s outfit became not only the first African team to appear at but also win stages of the Tour de France.

