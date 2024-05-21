Lincoln GP winner Matt Holmes at the double as he solos to gravel victory at The Gralloch

SD Worx-Protime rider Geerike Schreurs wins women's event with another solo victory

Matt Holmes wins the 2024 Gralloch gravel event in Scotland
(Image credit: The Gralloch)
By
published

Lincoln Grand Prix winner Matt Holmes added a second win in two races on Saturday when he won The Gralloch round of the UCI Gravel World Series with a solo escape.

The former WorldTour rider broke away with 25km left to ride of the elite men's event, finishing with 1.30 in hand over second-placed Nathan Haas (Colnago) – also a WorldTour alumni – who outsprinted Petr Vakoč (Canyon CLLCTV Gravel) in third place.

