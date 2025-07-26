Enjoy Tadej Pogačar, the new Eddy Merckx, while you can – Ned Boulting's Tour de France column

Having almost won four Tours before he is 27, and 21 stages to boot, the Slovenian should not be taken for granted

Tour de France 2025 stage 13 tadej pogacar wins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ned Boulting's avatar
By
published

Eddy Merckx won the Tour de France for the first time in his career a week or so after I was born. And although my Mum and Dad tell me I was hoisted out of my cot to watch the lunar landing on TV (it was on the exact same day that Merckx made it to Paris in yellow), I am pretty sure that I was unaware, aged 9 days, of the significance of Merckx’s ascent to the throne; a first of five race wins sealed with victory in stage 22b, an individual time trial in Paris which he won by 53 seconds ahead of Raymond Poulidor. It was his 7th win of the Tour (if you include the team time trial). Three of those other wins were in time trials.

Famously, Merckx would go on to win 34 stages in total. He also picked up three green jerseys and two king of the mountains; collateral success to accompany his five Tour wins.

Ned Boulting for Re-Tour de Ned one-man show
Ned Boulting

Ned is a British sports journalist, television presenter and podcaster, best known for his Tour de France coverage for ITV Sport and his podcast, Never Strays Far. To sign up to news about “NSF - Live in France” visit www.neverstraysfar.com

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1