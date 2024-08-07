Friendly 'Chaos' at Goodwood as 350-strong field vies for National Closed Circuit TT

Another big entry for the circuit test as multiple CTT National Champion Kate Allan goes for a fourth title crown this year

Sarah Storey at Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit
Course record holder Sarah Storey time trialling at Goodwood earlier this year
Riders are travelling from as far afield as Austin, TX to make up the bumper field for Sunday's RTTC National Closed Circuit Championship time trial, which is yet again one of the most popular events on the entire time trial racing calendar.

A total 350 riders are set to take the start line at the Goodwood motor circuit in West Sussex, for a variety of events including the 'One lap wonder' and a four-person relay that has been dubbed 'The Chaos'.

