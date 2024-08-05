Kate Allan takes National 25 Championship title by a whisker after Aldi hold-up

The Berkshire rider won by just three seconds, while John Archibald takes the men's title

Kate Allan in action at the National 25
(Image credit: Future/Andy Jones)
Berkshire's Kate Allan added yet another National Championship time trial title to her palmarès at the weekend, when she won the 25-mile 'blue riband' event.

It was her third national crown this year after the '50' and the '100', but it was a closer battle than she might have liked, with her 55:14 beating Team Bottrill team-mate Emily Martin by just three seconds. The team completed the podium, with Alex Clay's 56:34 placing her third.

