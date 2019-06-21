Mark Cavendish, Katie Archibald and Harry Tanfield confirmed for 2019 British national championships

A formidable field of talent including Mark Cavendish, Katie Archibald and Harry Tanfield will fight for the esteemed British national champion’s jerseys later this month.

Cavendish (Dimension Data), a former national and world champion on the road, will return to the national road race in Norfolk on Sunday, June 30, alongside reigning champion Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic).

The women’s time trial event also features countless hitters including 2018 winner Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Dame Sarah Storey (Storey Racing) as well as Olympic track champion Katie Archibald (Team HUUB).

For 2019 the national championships will be held on the Royal Sandringham Estate from Thursday, June 27 until Sunday, June 30.

In the men’s road race, Swift will battle the likes of Cavendish, 2016 winner Adam Blythe (Lotto-Soudal), and 2012 champion Ian Stannard (Team Ineos).

Also racing will be 2019 Tour de Yorkshire winner Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) and rising star Ethan Hayter (VC Londres).

The women’s road race will close out the event and is wide open due to the absence of star Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and reigning champion Jess Roberts.

Hannah Barnes is the only former winner returning and faces Katie Archibald and Olympic and world track champion Elinor Barker.

The men’s time trial event, held over a 25.9-mile course will feature Katusha-Alpecin riders Harry Tanfield and five-time winner Alex Dowsett, along with double winner in 2017 Steve Cummings and Owain Doull (Team Ineos).

John Archibald (Ribble Pro Cycling), Scott Davies (Dimension Data) and Ian Stannard (Team Ineos) will also be racing the TT.

In the women’s TT, held over a 16.5-mile course, Hannah Barnes rides as defending champion and will have to see off challenges from her sister and team-mate Alice, Katie Archibald, and Britain’s most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey.

At the 2018 British national champs, Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) won the men’s time trial before going on to win the Tour de France, while Hannah Barnes beat Alice by 17 seconds.

In the national road races there were two surprise victors, with the men’s title going to Connor Swift and the women’s title going to Jessica Roberts (Team Breeze).

This year, Thomas has opted to skip the nationals to focus on his Tour de France defence while Chris Froome (Team Ineos) was due to ride but has been forced to pull out after a horrific crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné.