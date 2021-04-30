In its brief history, it has also seen some illustrious winners. Thomas Voeckler won in 2016 and Greg Van Avermaet took overall victory in 2018.

The sixth edition in 2020 will start in Barnsley.

Despite its young age, the race has already established itself as Britain's second biggest stage race behind only the Tour of Britain.

The race has proved a hit with large crowds flocking to the roadsides, and plenty of exciting racing over Yorkshire’s terrain.

Where: Yorkshire, UK

When: April 30- May 3, 2020

Rank: UCI 2.1

The Tour de Yorkshire began life as a three-day legacy event for Yorkshire following the Grand Départ of the 2014 Tour de France, regarded by some as one of the greatest opening weekends the race has ever seen.

Spectators on stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire. Image: Watson

For 2018, the race grew from a three-day men's and one-day women's race to four and two days respectively, and this continues into 2019, where the women's stage exactly mirror the men's.

The challenging landscape and local support mean that Yorkshire was also selected to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

