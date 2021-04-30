Tour de Yorkshire
In its brief history, it has also seen some illustrious winners. Thomas Voeckler won in 2016 and Greg Van Avermaet took overall victory in 2018.
The sixth edition in 2020 will start in Barnsley.
Despite its young age, the race has already established itself as Britain's second biggest stage race behind only the Tour of Britain.
The race has proved a hit with large crowds flocking to the roadsides, and plenty of exciting racing over Yorkshire’s terrain.
Where: Yorkshire, UK
When: April 30- May 3, 2020
Rank: UCI 2.1
The Tour de Yorkshire began life as a three-day legacy event for Yorkshire following the Grand Départ of the 2014 Tour de France, regarded by some as one of the greatest opening weekends the race has ever seen.
>>> Tour de Yorkshire 2019 route: stage by stage
For 2018, the race grew from a three-day men's and one-day women's race to four and two days respectively, and this continues into 2019, where the women's stage exactly mirror the men's.
The challenging landscape and local support mean that Yorkshire was also selected to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.
Key info: Route | TV guide | Start list
Latest
Tour de Yorkshire 2021 has been postponed
The Tour de Yorkshire 2021 has been postponed, the race organisers have announced.
-
Tour de Yorkshire under threat as organiser requests bail-out
The Tour de Yorkshire is under threat as the organisers are seeking a financial bail-out.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de Yorkshire route 2020: full route revealed
Everything you need to know about the four-day race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'A case of when not if' the Tour de France returns to Yorkshire
Welcome to Yorkshire are also still in talks with the Vuelta a España to bring the Spanish race to Britain
By Jonny Long •
-
Welcome to Yorkshire have 12 months to repay £500,000 rescue loan
The tourism agency were given the loan by the council to prevent their collapse
By Jonny Long •
-
Chris Froome shares Strava stats from tough final Tour de Yorkshire stage
Chris Froome has shared the revealing Strava stats from a tough final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Chasing Greg Van Avermaet 'the deepest I've ever dug' says Tour de Yorkshire winner Chris Lawless
Defending champion Van Avermaet says he's satisfied with second place overall and a stage victory
By Richard Windsor •
-
Greg Van Avermaet takes stage four as Chris Lawless wins the Tour de Yorkshire 2019
Chris Lawless finished second on the day to claim the overall win
By Jonny Long •
-
Greg Van Avermaet favourite for Tour de Yorkshire title despite Ineos strength, says Owain Doull
Welshman says the team should have won stage three of the race after initiating the decisive break of the stage
By Richard Windsor •
-
Junior racer Elynor Bäckstedt survives gruelling edition of Tour de Yorkshire
The 17-year-old finished in 35th place overall in a gruelling edition of the stage race
By Simon Richardson •