Fans react to Tour de Yorkshire cancellation
The announcement has seen disappointment, anger and blame in the comments
The Tour de Yorkshire has been cancelled for another year and potentially forever due to various issues with money as well as the impact of Covid-19.
The race, along with Welcome to Yorkshire, Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and the other organisers and partners, announced in a statement that the 2022 edition will not be going ahead.
This comes after the seemingly positive news that all but three of the county's councils were willing to pay a combined extra £600,000, but it was not enough to get the funds up to the £2 million needed.
>>> Tom Pidcock will not ride Paris-Roubaix after World Championships in 2021
Welcome to Yorkshire was keen to emphasise that the race was a success and that it will continue to host international events. Adding that other events such as horse racing, cricket and golf were still taking place.
The reaction from fans has, as expected, been negative with lots of replies on Twitter showing disappointment, anger and even blame.
One fan said: "Tour de Yorkshire gave Yorkshire something unique, giving the world a window into the county, in a way Ebor week, Cricket Festival and Golf can’t. All expensive primarily corporate events, TDY gave everyone a free family day out, something that is more important than ever."
Tour de Yorkshire gave Yorkshire something unique, giving the world a window into the county, in a way Ebor week, Cricket Festival and Golf can’t. All expensive primarily corporate events, TDY gave everyone a free family day out, something that is more important than ever.August 31, 2021
With another adding his disgust at the way the tourist board along with ASO handled the issues.
"This is an absolute disgrace ! Other more ambitious local authorities in the UK will be jostling to take this over. Yorkshire’s global image is severely dented & the financial impact on our tourist industry is irreparable! This smacks of incompetence & parochial jealousies."
This is an absolute disgrace ! Other more ambitious local authorities in the UK will be jostling to take this over.Yorkshire’s global image is severely dented & the financial impact on our tourist industry is irreparable!This smacks of incompetence & parochial jealousies .August 31, 2021
Former president of the UCI, Brian Cookson OBE was one of many notable names to add their thoughts. He went for the simple "disappointing news."
Disappointing news. https://t.co/iOxOOTwwnsAugust 31, 2021
Cycling Weekly columnist Michael Hutchinson said: "Very sad news -- was a great event. The Harrogate World Champs turns out to have been a classic not-so-much-the-end-of-the-beginning-as-the-beginning-of-the-end moment."
Very sad news -- was a great event. The Harrogate World Champs turns out to have been a classic not-so-much-the-end-of-the-beginning-as-the-beginning-of-the-end moment. https://t.co/WqMXEMcbaVAugust 31, 2021
Another fan took to blaming the government for not supporting the race as the Tour of Britain is the only major stage race remaining in the UK.
"How many UCI races do France, Belgium, Italy and Holland host in a year, and this country can’t muster 2? Grant Shapps and Sajid Javid you are supposed to be promoting healthy transport"
How many @UCI_cycling races do France, Belgium, Italy and Holland host in a year, and this country can’t muster 2? @grantshapps @sajidjavid you are supposed to be promoting healthy transport 😩 https://t.co/mzQ7ZuCAfBAugust 31, 2021
Something that was clear about the race is the positive impact it had on the county with yellow and blue bikes dotted around the Yorkshire countryside.
"A drive in the Yorkshire countryside isn’t complete without seeing a yellow bicycle. I don’t think there’s ever been a sorting event that a region has quite taken into its heart. A sad day"
A drive in the Yorkshire countryside isn’t complete without seeing a yellow bicycle. I don’t think there’s ever been a sorting event that a region has quite taken into its heart. A sad day #Yorkshire https://t.co/VkXUug6oRjAugust 31, 2021
Writer Robyn Davidson posted her disappointment: "Tour de Yorkshire has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Can't believe it. I wanna run to u. Really can't believe this."
Tour de Yorkshire has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @August 31, 2021
Some, however, are not giving up hope on a race in 2023.
"What? But it’s next year? <shrugs> hopefully back bigger and stronger in ‘23."
What? But it’s next year?
hopefully back bigger and stronger in ‘23. https://t.co/l0Rwpe2stsAugust 31, 2021
Writer for The Guardian and author Jeremy Whittle added: "Sad news. There seemed briefly, to be new momentum in the links between ASO and Yorkshire - local authorities were being lobbied, Gary Verity (although no longer connected to TDY obvs) was a guest on the ‘21 Tour. But raising funds remained a sticking point to the end."
Sad news. There seemed briefly, to be new momentum in the links between ASO and Yorkshire - local authorities were being lobbied, Gary Verity (although no longer connected to TDY obvs) was a guest on the ‘21 Tour. But raising funds remained a sticking point to the end. https://t.co/SG4Ec9eCmtAugust 31, 2021
"Done and dusted it seems. I'm sure those thousands of people at the roadsides in all the town's, villages and cities across Yorkshire can't wait to go to Scarborough cricket festival instead..."
Done and dusted it seems. I'm sure those thousands of people at the roadsides in all the town's, villages and cities across Yorkshire can't wait to go to Scarborough cricket festival instead...August 31, 2021
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
