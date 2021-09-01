Fans react to Tour de Yorkshire cancellation

The announcement has seen disappointment, anger and blame in the comments

Marianne Vos winning the final stage and the overall in the 2019 women's Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Bonville-Ginn

By

The Tour de Yorkshire has been cancelled for another year and potentially forever due to various issues with money as well as the impact of Covid-19.

The race, along with Welcome to Yorkshire, Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and the other organisers and partners, announced in a statement that the 2022 edition will not be going ahead.

This comes after the seemingly positive news that all but three of the county's councils were willing to pay a combined extra £600,000, but it was not enough to get the funds up to the £2 million needed.

>>> Tom Pidcock will not ride Paris-Roubaix after World Championships in 2021

Welcome to Yorkshire was keen to emphasise that the race was a success and that it will continue to host international events. Adding that other events such as horse racing, cricket and golf were still taking place.

The reaction from fans has, as expected, been negative with lots of replies on Twitter showing disappointment, anger and even blame.

One fan said: "Tour de Yorkshire gave Yorkshire something unique, giving the world a window into the county, in a way Ebor week, Cricket Festival and Golf can’t. All expensive primarily corporate events, TDY gave everyone a free family day out, something that is more important than ever."

With another adding his disgust at the way the tourist board along with ASO handled the issues. 

"This is an absolute disgrace ! Other more ambitious local authorities in the UK will be jostling to take this over. Yorkshire’s global image is severely dented & the financial impact on our tourist industry is irreparable! This smacks of incompetence & parochial jealousies."

Former president of the UCI, Brian Cookson OBE was one of many notable names to add their thoughts. He went for the simple "disappointing news."

Cycling Weekly columnist Michael Hutchinson said: "Very sad news -- was a great event. The Harrogate World Champs turns out to have been a classic not-so-much-the-end-of-the-beginning-as-the-beginning-of-the-end moment."

Another fan took to blaming the government for not supporting the race as the Tour of Britain is the only major stage race remaining in the UK.

"How many UCI races do France, Belgium, Italy and Holland host in a year, and this country can’t muster 2? Grant Shapps and Sajid Javid you are supposed to be promoting healthy transport"

Something that was clear about the race is the positive impact it had on the county with yellow and blue bikes dotted around the Yorkshire countryside. 

"A drive in the Yorkshire countryside isn’t complete without seeing a yellow bicycle. I don’t think there’s ever been a sorting event that a region has quite taken into its heart. A sad day"

Writer Robyn Davidson posted her disappointment: "Tour de Yorkshire has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Can't believe it. I wanna run to u. Really can't believe this."

Some, however, are not giving up hope on a race in 2023.

"What? But it’s next year? <shrugs> hopefully back bigger and stronger in ‘23."

Writer for The Guardian and author Jeremy Whittle added: "Sad news. There seemed briefly, to be new momentum in the links between ASO and Yorkshire - local authorities were being lobbied, Gary Verity (although no longer connected to TDY obvs) was a guest on the ‘21 Tour. But raising funds remained a sticking point to the end."

"Done and dusted it seems. I'm sure those thousands of people at the roadsides in all the town's, villages and cities across Yorkshire can't wait to go to Scarborough cricket festival instead..."

