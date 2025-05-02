From hills to city-centre thrills: The Tour of Britain Women route in full

Race builds to a super-tough third stage and culminates in a city centre showdown in Glasgow

Tour of britain women 2024 Wales
(Image credit: British Cycling)
British Cycling has announced full route details of next month's Lloyds Tour of Britain Women, which begins in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire on Thursday June 5 and runs to Sunday June 8, when it will finish in Glasgow.

The riders are set to be tested throughout, with a lumpy first stage, an uphill finish on stage two at Saltburn-by-the-Sea and a third stage in the Scottish Borders that is loaded with tough climbs. The race will culminate in an 8.4km (5.2-mile) city-centre finale in Glasgow that will showcase the race at the end of its first visit to Scotland.

