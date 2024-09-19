'It was a nice break' - Cycling sensation 'on holiday' breaks Zoncolan, Stelvio and Giau Strava records

Hill climber Illi Gardner added more iconic climbs to her trophy cabinet

Illi Gardner at the summit of the Monte Zoncolan
(Image credit: Illi Gardner)
Tom Davidson
By
published

British hill climbing sensation Illi Gardner spent her holiday in the Dolomites last week scooping up legendary Strava QOMs.

The 24-year-old became the fastest woman ever to ride Italy's Passo dello Stelvio, Passo Giau and Monte Zoncolan, beating a six-year-old record on the latter, set by former world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, by almost a minute and a half.

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

