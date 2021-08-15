Welsh student Illi Gardner breaks women's Everesting record
Run-ins with sheep and help from dad helped her set a new fastest time
By Jonny Long
Welsh student Illi Gardner has broken the women's Everesting record, taking nearly 20 minutes off of Emma Pooley's previous fastest time.
Gardner climbed the required 8,848 metres in a time of 8-33-47, 19 minutes and 49 seconds faster than Pooley's 8-53-36 set in July 2020.
She chose the climb of Bwlch y Groes in south Wales for the feat, which is less than a kilometre long with an average gradient of 17.4 per cent, and is second highest public road mountain pass in Wales, with a summit altitude of 545 metres (1,788 ft).
The 21-year-old posted her ride to Strava, with the data since being verified and confirmed that she has officially broken the record, her stats showing she rode a total distance of 107.57km, producing a weighted average power of 209W.
>>> ‘I know a lot of riders paying to be in teams’: Willie Smit uncensored in underworld tales of pro peloton
Her average speed was 12.6km/h as she repeated the short climb over and over again, reaching a maximum speed of 60.8km/h on the descent.
Photos on her Strava post show foggy conditions out on the road, the temperature sitting at 13°C during the effort, where Gardner was supported by her dad.
"Everest on Bwlch y Groes - not sure I'd recommend," Gardner said afterwards.
"Had a little breakdown at 45 reps when both weather and legs took a turn for the worse - and squirrely sheep nearly ruined the day! Thanks dad for sitting in the fog for nine hours."
Gardner is currently in her fifth season as a road racer, balancing her cycling with studying visual effects at the University of Cardiff.
Pooley's previous best time was achieved on the 13 per cent average Haggenegg climb in Switzerland on Wednesday, riding a total of 130km up and down the 6.7km-long climb to rack up the required amount of climbing metres, knocking 15 minutes off the then women's record.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Vuelta a España came 'too early' for Thibaut Pinot, who 'feels liberated' to be returning to racing
The Frenchman says it's been a long time since he's been so impatient to race
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage one of the 2021 Vuelta a España
Roglič is in red once more, can he keep it all the way?
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Chris Hoy and getting cosy with Cav
Another week, another offering of pure fuego tweets to pour down your gullet
By Jonny Long •
-
Remco Evenepoel laps peloton on his way to stunning victory in Tour of Denmark
The Belgian superstar came back from a crash to attack his rivals and take a huge win
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Fabio Aru announces his retirement
The Grand Tour winner will close out his career at the end of the Vuelta a España
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ineos Grenadiers reveal Richard Carapaz's new 'golden' bike
The Olympic champion will be riding his new bike at the Vuelta a España
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Police launch investigation after cyclist struck by passenger of overtaking car
The offender was wearing a face mask when he hit the rider on the neck
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Adidas unveils striking new gravel shoe
The shoe is the first off-road cycling footwear designed by the sports brand
By Alex Ballinger •
-
‘This bicycle hiker’ Chris Froome makes cameo on French news
The four-time Tour de France winner may have gone under the radar during a news piece about forest fires
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Alberto Contador fails to finish brutal 240km ‘Everest’ Gran Fondo
The Grand Tour-winner turned recreational cyclist admitted he was not prepared for the huge day in the saddle
By Alex Ballinger •