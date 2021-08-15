Welsh student Illi Gardner breaks women's Everesting record

Welsh student Illi Gardner has broken the women's Everesting record, taking nearly 20 minutes off of Emma Pooley's previous fastest time.

Gardner climbed the required 8,848 metres in a time of 8-33-47, 19 minutes and 49 seconds faster than Pooley's 8-53-36 set in July 2020.

She chose the climb of Bwlch y Groes in south Wales for the feat, which is less than a kilometre long with an average gradient of 17.4 per cent, and is second highest public road mountain pass in Wales, with a summit altitude of 545 metres (1,788 ft).

The 21-year-old posted her ride to Strava, with the data since being verified and confirmed that she has officially broken the record, her stats showing she rode a total distance of 107.57km, producing a weighted average power of 209W.

>>> ‘I know a lot of riders paying to be in teams’: Willie Smit uncensored in underworld tales of pro peloton

Her average speed was 12.6km/h as she repeated the short climb over and over again, reaching a maximum speed of 60.8km/h on the descent.

Photos on her Strava post show foggy conditions out on the road, the temperature sitting at 13°C during the effort, where Gardner was supported by her dad.

"Everest on Bwlch y Groes - not sure I'd recommend," Gardner said afterwards.

"Had a little breakdown at 45 reps when both weather and legs took a turn for the worse - and squirrely sheep nearly ruined the day! Thanks dad for sitting in the fog for nine hours."

Gardner is currently in her fifth season as a road racer, balancing her cycling with studying visual effects at the University of Cardiff.

Pooley's previous best time was achieved on the 13 per cent average Haggenegg climb in Switzerland on Wednesday, riding a total of 130km up and down the 6.7km-long climb to rack up the required amount of climbing metres, knocking 15 minutes off the then women's record.