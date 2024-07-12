'A lot of the field are struggling to get by': climbing phenomenon swaps pro road racing for half the QOMs in the Alps

Illi Gardner may not have a team, but she's still fastest on Ventoux, Galibier, Alpe d'Huez... and a whole lot more

Illi Gardner riding Mont Ventoux in 2024
(Image credit: Illi Gardner)
By
published

For the average amateur bike rider, the top of Strava leaderboards is a far-off land in the peaks above the clouds – or at least always just around the corner, tantalisingly close but always just out of reach.

Not so for Welsh climbing sensation Illi Gardner. She is way past the point of targeting PRs, unless that PR also comes topped with a QOM crown. Her climbing ability – and we're talking some of Europe's toughest ascents – is world class, as she demonstrated on a recent holiday to the French Alps, which saw her return with enough crowns to kit out all the royal families of Europe, and their distant relations to boot.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

