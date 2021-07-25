Anna Kiesenhofer takes shock solo victory in Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's road race
The Austrian had been part of the day's early breakaway before going alone with over 40km remaining
Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) took a remarkable victory to upset the favourites in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games road race, riding solo from the breakaway with 41km to go.
The Austrian had been part of the early break which escaped from the gun, and were given a healthy advantage of over 10 minutes by the peloton.
With the break down to three over the main climbs of the 137km course, Kiesenhofer attacked Omer Shapira (Israel) and Anna Plitcha (Poland) with 41km to go and set off all alone.
With a five minute gap, the biggest threat to her lead came when Annamiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) attacked and tried to bridge across from the peloton. The Dutchwoman couldn't prevent the peloton from reeling her back in though, leaving Kiesenhofer up the road with over five minutes in hand.
Shapira and Plitcha were eventually caught with just over 4km to go after a concerted chase from the Dutch. That allowed Van Vleuten to make a late attack and hold off the peloton and take silver, but she could do nothing to stop Kiesenhofer from celebrating her shock gold medal.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) also broke clear of the bunch to take third and the bronze medal.
More to follow...
Results
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, women's road race: Musashinonomori Park to Fuji International Speedway (137km)
1. Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut), in 3-52-45
2. Annameik van Vleuten (Ned)
3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)
