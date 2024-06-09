'Stupid mistake' sees Ruby Roseman-Gannon beat SD Worx-Protime to stage four of the Tour of Britain Women as Lotte Kopecky wins overall

Ruby Roseman-Gannon won stage four of the Tour of Britain Women in confusing circumstances, as she out-sprinted three SD Worx-Protime riders to victory.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) came fourth on the stage to win overall, but had victory at the race within her grasp, before sitting up, seemingly to gift a win to her teammate Christine Majerus, but it was not to be. The fastest sprinter in the peloton, Lorena Wiebes, came third.

