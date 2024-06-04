Lizzie Deignan's GB team to race 'in full force' at Tour of Britain Women

The veteran star heads up national team alongside Elynor Bäckstedt, but will have Lotte Kopecky to contend with

Lizzie Deignan rides at the head of the bunch in the 2021 Women's Tour
(Image credit: SWPix / Alex Whitehead)
Tom Thewlis
By ,
published

After months of doubt over whether it would take place, the Tour of Britain Women gets underway in Welshpool, Wales on Thursday. 

The four-stage race takes place in north Wales and the north-west of England, with four Women’s WorldTour present at the race, as well as a strong Great Britain team, and all six British women’s Continental teams.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
StageDateStartFinishKM
1Thurs June 6WelshpoolLlandudno142.5
2Fri June 7WrexhamWrexham140.2
3Sat June 8WarringtonWarrington106.8
4Sun June 9National Cycling Centre, ManchesterLeigh, Greater Manchester99

