Four WorldTour teams confirmed for inaugural Tour of Britain Women

Lidl-Trek one of several major teams missing for June event

Women's tour
By
published

Four Women’s WorldTour teams will be on the start line for the first edition of the British Cycling-run Tour of Britain Women in June. 

The team of the reigning female road World Champion, Lotte Kopecky, are one of the four due to take part in the four day stage race. Pfeiffer Georgi’s dsm-firmenich PostNL are also down to compete, as are Liv ALUla Jayco and Human Powered Health. 

