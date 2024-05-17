All six British Continental teams to take part in Tour of Britain Women

Country's fleet of smaller squads to go up against WorldTour teams in four-day race

Women's teams line up ahead of the Rapha Lincoln GP
(Image credit: Craig Zadoroznyj/SWpix.com)
There will be more British teams than ever at next month's Tour of Britain Women, with all six of the country's Continental squads set to take part. 

Alba Development Road Team, DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK, Doltcini-O’Shea, Hess Cycling Team, Lifeplus-Wahoo and Pro-Noctis - 200° Coffee - Hargreaves Contracting have all been invited to start the four-day WorldTour event, the organiser announced on Friday.

