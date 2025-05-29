Tour of Britain Women to be broadcast live and free on BBC

Premier British women's race part of BBC's Women's Summer of Sport

The Tour of Britain Women 2024
(Image credit: Elliot Keen/British Cycling via SWpix.com)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Fans will be able to watch the Tour of Britain Women live and free on the BBC, it was announced on Thursday, in a boon for those without subscriptions in the UK.

The premier British women's race, a WorldTour event, will be part of the BBC's Women's Summer of Sport, alongside other big events.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.