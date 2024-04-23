Lotte Kopecky to miss Tour de France Femmes with Olympics the main goal

World Champion set to ride Tour of Britain Women and Giro d'Italia Donne before Paris games

Lotte Kopecky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Lotte Kopecky will skip the Tour de France Femmes this year due to the race starting straight after the Paris Olympics. 

Her SD Worx-Protime DS Danny Stam told Sporza that the timings between the end of the games and the start of the race in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will make participation impossible. The Olympics wrap up in the French capital just one day before the Rotterdam Grand Départ

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 


He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 


When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸