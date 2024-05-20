'UK riders deserve something to aim for' - British women's team aims to join pro ranks in 2025

British Continental squad Lifeplus-Wahoo hope to mark 10-year anniversary with ProTeam status

Kate Richardson winning the Lincoln GP
Lifeplus-Wahoo rider Kate Richardson won the Lincoln GP solo earlier this month
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

British Continental women's team Lifeplus-Wahoo are hoping to step up a tier next season and become a ProTeam from 2025. 

The new tier will be introduced for the first time next year, serving as a second professional division of women's cycling teams, and bridging the gap from Continental to WorldTour. 

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

