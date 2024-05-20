'UK riders deserve something to aim for' - British women's team aims to join pro ranks in 2025
British Continental squad Lifeplus-Wahoo hope to mark 10-year anniversary with ProTeam status
British Continental women's team Lifeplus-Wahoo are hoping to step up a tier next season and become a ProTeam from 2025.
The new tier will be introduced for the first time next year, serving as a second professional division of women's cycling teams, and bridging the gap from Continental to WorldTour.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Lifeplus-Wahoo general manager Tom Varney confirmed the ambition. "That’s the aim for us," he said. "It'll be our tenth year next year also, and I think we deserve to be at that level. We have to finalise a few things and see exactly what the regulations say, but the aim is to be there."
To meet the ProTeam criteria, teams will have to register with the UCI, rather than just their national federation, providing a bank guarantee and committing to pay a minimum salary to riders.
The UCI originally planned to introduce the new tier in 2026, matching the men’s structure, but brought it forward in view of the "current boom" in women's cycling.
Varney understands Lifeplus-Wahoo are one of four Continental teams worldwide to request more information from the UCI, and the only one of the current six British Continental teams.
"We would like to differentiate ourselves from the other UK teams, but also the other 30-odd, 40-odd Conti teams around the world," the Lifeplus-Wahoo boss said. "We would like to see some progress commercially within the UK. I think we've seen a lot of growth in women's sport: football, rugby, cricket. I think it's about time that we saw some of that level of commercial success in cycling."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Currently, there are no British women's WorldTour teams, meaning there are none at professional level. "I think the UK riders, and the juniors that we see coming up, deserve something to aim for," Varney said. "We don't have a team on par with those that we see in the WorldTour and the countries that are leading the way, and I think the UK deserves that."
This season, Lifeplus-Wahoo have had to adjust their plans after finding out they had not been invited to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, despite having taken part in the opening two editions. Varney received the news from social media. "I think it's definitely a shame," he said. "Of course, it was never guaranteed for us to be there. We’ve always had a plan A and a plan B, but it’s been a little bit of a blow."
Lifeplus-Wahoo will take part this weekend in the three-stage Ford RideLondon Classique. The team will then line up, alongside the other five British Continental women's teams, at the Tour of Britain Women next month.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
US Pro Nationals: EF Pro Cycling dominates the races, netting 3 titles and 6 medals
Charleston, the new host, offered up one of the toughest courses in recent history. Read how the racing unfolded
By Henry Lord Published
-
'Everyone let Pog go and do his thing' - Geraint Thomas on Tadej Pogačar's queen stage dominance at the Giro d'Italia
Welshman says race became a "cat and mouse" among the other GC contenders after Pogačar broke away
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'We found out on social media' - British team Lifeplus-Wahoo on their Tour de France Femmes invite snub
There will be no British squads at the race for the first time in its history
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Meet Natalie Grinczer, the NHS worker racing the Tour de France Femmes
Lifeplus-Wahoo's new recruit is hoping for better luck at the race this year
By Tom Davidson Published