'We found out on social media' - British team Lifeplus-Wahoo on their Tour de France Femmes invite snub
There will be no British squads at the race for the first time in its history
The manager of Continental women's team Lifeplus-Wahoo has said it's a "shame" there will be no British squads at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift this year, after his team did not receive an invite.
Lifeplus-Wahoo were present at both the inaugural race in 2022 and last year's edition, but were missed off organiser ASO's invite list for this August.
"We found out on social media," team boss Tom Varney told Cycling Weekly. "I was actually making dinner for the kids when one of our DS's emailed me a screenshot, and said, '[It] looks like there’s no Tour for us then.'
"One of our title sponsors also messaged me within a few minutes of that, and I had to manage that situation. It's a shame, and we don't necessarily know why at the moment. I think it's fair to say, performance wise, we've not been where we want to be this year, so I imagine that may be the main issue, but I feel like the last two years, we also made a good impression there."
In 2022, the team took the white jersey for best young rider on the opening day, and finished second in the classification last year with then 20-year-old Kiwi rider Ella Wyllie.
This year's Tour de France Femmes will count all fifteen of the women's WorldTour teams, as well as last year's two top-ranked Continental teams: Cofidis and Tashkent City. For the remaining five slots, ASO decided to invite French teams Arkéa-B&B Hotels and St Michel-Mavic-Auber93, as well as Lotto Dstny, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi and the newly reformed EF Education-Cannondale.
💛 From Rotterdam to the Alpe d’Huez, here are the 22 teams that will take part of the #TDFF2024 avec @GoZwift!🗓 August, 12th! You don’t want to miss it!💛 De Rotterdam à l’Alpe d’Huez, retrouvez les 22 équipes qui prendront le départ du #TDFF2024 avec @GoZwift !🗓 Le… pic.twitter.com/69d1erCaZmApril 24, 2024
As a result, there will be no British team at the race for the first time in its short, three-year history.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"I think that's definitely a shame," said Varney. "Of course, it was never guaranteed for us to be there. We've always had a plan A and a plan B, but it's been a little bit of a blow.
"It's the biggest race in the world. Everyone knows what the Tour de France is, everyone recognises the yellow jersey. I think in the last few years, we've made a good showing of ourselves. We've been there and we've been on the podium with the white jersey."
The Lifeplus-Wahoo boss added that he received an email from ASO on Thursday morning, following the social media announcement, to confirm the team was unsuccessful in gaining an invite to the race.
"Of course, we already knew," he said. "I've asked for some feedback. Whether we'll get it or not, I'm not sure, but let's see if they come back."
Cycling Weekly has contacted ASO for more details about the invite selection process.
The eight-stage race will begin on 12 August, the day after the Paris Olympics, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Giro d'Italia 2024 start list: Geraint Thomas to lead "aggressive" Ineos Grenadiers
All the teams and riders for the 107th Giro d'Italia
By Adam Becket Published
-
Giant files lawsuit and recruits top Stages Cycling staff as power meter brand closes down
Giant filed a suit against Stages in February and four team members left the latter to join Giant
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Lotte Kopecky to miss Tour de France Femmes with Olympics the main goal
World Champion set to ride Tour of Britain Women and Giro d'Italia Donne before Paris games
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'First I focus on the Classics': Lotte Kopecky unsure of Tour de France Femmes participation in Olympic year
Belgian aiming to peak in April with Paris-Roubaix a potential target
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Opinion: Is the 2024 Tour de France too hard?
With so much packed into the route, is it too rich a meal?
By Adam Becket Published
-
Demi Vollering and Jonas Vingegaard crowned as best riders in the world for 2023 at Vélo d'Or awards
Mathieu van der Poel and Lotte Kopecky named as best Classics riders at French awards ceremony
By Adam Becket Published
-
How to watch Giro di Lombardia: Live stream the 2023 edition
A Giro di Lombardia live stream is the best way to keep up with this year's race. Here's how to watch in 2023.
By Cycling Weekly Published
-
Opinion: There will never be another bike rider like Annemiek van Vleuten
The flying Dutchwoman could almost win it all, but now her era has almost ended, she should be remembered as the greatest
By Adam Becket Published
-
'I still can't believe it' - Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes 2023
SD Worx rider seals yellow jersey with three-minute gap, as team-mate Marlen Reusser triumphs on stage eight
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'She was better' - Annemiek van Vleuten tips hat to Demi Vollering on Tour de France Femmes raid
Reigning champion concedes defeat to compatriot on Col du Tourmalet
By Tom Davidson Published