Lorena Wiebes powers to stage three sprint victory at Tour of Britain Women

Lorena Wiebes powered to victory on stage three of the Tour of Britain Women, outsprinting Charlotte Kool in Warrington.

The SD-Worx Protime rider was the comfortable winner, with the time to sit up and celebrate as she pipped her dsm-firmenich PostNL rival to the line.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) finished in the peloton behind, ensuring she continues in the race lead.

One more stage, a lumpy day to Leigh, awaits.

"The team did a really good job today," Wiebes said post-stage. "Elena and Chantal were chasing all day. The pressure was on from the team car, so we had to finish it off today. In the leadout, it was a really great job, it was a fast one. I'm happy to win.

"We were in the middle in the run-in, and we had to fight for our position. Christine took the last corner first, as we planned. Then Barbara took over, then Lotte, and it was only 200m to go. I started my sprint then.

"It's really a team effort, and that makes this sport really nice. It's good to finish it off when the team work hard for it. We like to work for each other, we went for Lotte on GC here, and then worked for me too.

Wiebes has now won four stages in England this year, after she won every stage and the overall at RideLondon last month; she clearly likes the roads.

"In '22 it was also quite successful," she said. "It's nice racing here. The roads are a bit different, I don't know why, but it feels different here. A lot of bumps in the road. I like it here, and it goes good."

How it happened