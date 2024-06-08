Lorena Wiebes powers to stage three sprint victory at Tour of Britain Women

SD Worx-Protime make it two wins in two days, as Lotte Kopecky maintains overall lead

Lorena Wiebes wins stage three of the Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Lorena Wiebes powered to victory on stage three of the Tour of Britain Women, outsprinting Charlotte Kool in Warrington.

The SD-Worx Protime rider was the comfortable winner, with the time to sit up and celebrate as she pipped her dsm-firmenich PostNL rival to the line.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

