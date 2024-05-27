Lorena Wiebes ties up RideLondon Classique with hat-trick of stage wins

SD Worx-Protime rider completes clean sweep to win three-day WorldTour race

Lorena Wiebes winning on the Mall at RideLondon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) returned to the top step of the Ford RideLondon Classique on Sunday, winner of all three stages and the general classification.

The Dutchwoman repeated the feat she previously achieved in 2022, taking a clean sweep at the race held across Essex and London. She won in Colchester on Friday, Maldon on Saturday, and on The Mall on Sunday, delivered each time to the line by her world champion teammate, Lotte Kopecky, and unrivalled in the bunch sprint. 

