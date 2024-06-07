'Phenomenal ride' by Anna Henderson as Lotte Kopecky extends Tour of Britain Women lead on stage two

It's the Brit's first race back after breaking her collarbone for a second time this year in April

Lotte Kopecky wins stage two of the Tour of Britain Women 2024, Anna Henderson is second
(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt McNulty)
By
published

Lizzie Deignan praised "a phenomenal ride" by Great Britain team-mate Anna Henderson on the Tour of Britain Women stage two, starting and finishing in Wrexham. Henderson, who is on a comeback after breaking her collarbone twice in the early season, held on for second in Wrexham behind breakaway partner and stage winner Lotte Kopecky.

After the pair broke away on the Horseshoe Pass with 25km to go, the Belgian prevailed in what was a technical city centre sprint, making it two-in-a-row. They finished 20 seconds ahead of a large chasing group, led in by Kopecky's SD Worx-Protime team-mate Lorena Wiebes.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest