Four weeks after breaking arm, Lizzie Deignan set to start La Vuelta Femenina

British rider to line up at eight-stage race on Sunday, less than a month on from crash at Tour of Flanders

Lizzie Deignan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Four weeks after breaking her arm in a crash at the Tour of Flanders, Lizzie Deignan is set to ride La Vuelta Femenina, which begins on Sunday.

Lidl-Trek announced their squad for the eight-stage Grand Tour on Thursday, and Deignan was a surprise addition, considering the severity of her injury, sustained early on in a crash at Flanders.

