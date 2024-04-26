Four weeks after breaking arm, Lizzie Deignan set to start La Vuelta Femenina
British rider to line up at eight-stage race on Sunday, less than a month on from crash at Tour of Flanders
Four weeks after breaking her arm in a crash at the Tour of Flanders, Lizzie Deignan is set to ride La Vuelta Femenina, which begins on Sunday.
Lidl-Trek announced their squad for the eight-stage Grand Tour on Thursday, and Deignan was a surprise addition, considering the severity of her injury, sustained early on in a crash at Flanders.
"I’m happy to have recovered in time for the Vuelta; I’m really looking forward to it and getting the first stage race of my season under my belt. It was obviously disappointing to crash out of Flanders, and I definitely missed racing the remaining Classics," Deignan said, Cyclingnews reported.
"However, everything has gone really smoothly since, and my recovery has maybe been better than we even expected, so it’s great to be in a position to be able to resume racing already."
She will be joined in Spain by Elisa Longo Borghini, Ellen van Dijk, Amanda Spratt, Elynor Bäckstedt, Brodie Chapman, and Gaia Realini. Longo Borghini and Realini are the likeliest leaders for a strong Lidl-Trek squad, who will go up against the likes of Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).
Deignan's broken arm was the first fracture of her career, she revealed post-Tour of Flanders.
At the time, the 35-year-old said that she had "been swimming against the tide recently so I will first take time to recover and then change my direction".
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"In terms of my expectations for the race, it will firstly be to get through the eight days safely and to be stronger at the end than I am at the beginning," Deignan said this week.
"To be at the start line in a team role is really nice and it’s a good chance to build my form as it means I can get loads of work done, and that’s what I need."
"Overall, we have a really strong group of women racing and I think it's going to be a good chance for us to keep the momentum we built in the Spring Classics going and to get some more results," she said.
Deignan's big goal for the rest of the season is the Paris Olympics, which she is hoping to be selected for, 12 years on from the silver medal she won in the road race at the London Olympics.
She will go on to lead the Great Britain team at the Tour of Britain Women, which takes place at the beginning of June.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Remco Evenepoel goes on first outdoor ride since horror crash, hints at Tour de France on Strava
'On my way back' says the Belgian, as he builds back up to Tour de France form with almost-100km ride
By James Shrubsall Published
-
£500k worth of bikes, clothing and accessories up for auction after Leeds shop closure
Carbon road bikes and time trial frames among goods under the hammer after Lifecycles enters liquidation
By James Shrubsall Published
-
'I've missed races I was peaking for, but there's plenty of time to be ready': Lizzie Deignan says broken arm won't derail Olympic goals
Deignan set to lead GB team at Tour of Britain Women and target the overall win as she builds for Paris games
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'I'll take time to recover then change direction': Lizzie Deignan looks to bounce back after suffering first fracture at Tour of Flanders
Deignan broke her arm during early crash in Sunday's race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I remember eating two pizzas and still being hungry’ - Elisa Longo Borghini on the ride that changed her
2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner reflects back on her victory in the 2013 Trofeo Alfreda Binda
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Lizzie Deignan says uncertainty around Women's Tour future is 'frustrating' after promoter enters liquidation
Collapse of SweetSpot leaves race at risk of permanently vanishing
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Loss of Women's Tour would be hammer blow for peloton, Elisa Longo Borghini says
British Cycling says 'every possible effort' will be made to ensure a women's event takes place in calendar slot occupied by the Women's Tour
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Can Lizzie Deignan bag another Monument? Cycling Weekly’s big predictions for the 2024 season
It is time for our writers to look into their crystal balls and give their predictions for the season ahead
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I no longer had that imposter syndrome’ - Lizzie Deignan on the ride that changed her
Lidl-Trek star looks back on a special moment at the London 2012 Olympic Games
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Lizzie Deignan ‘optimistic’ after impressive World Championships performance
Brit says she felt the efforts of early breakaway in closing stages of ‘relentless’ race
By Tom Thewlis Published