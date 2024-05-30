Lizzie Deignan heads up Great Britain team for Tour of Britain Women

Elynor Bäckstedt, Elinor Barker and Anna Henderson also selected for six-rider strong squad

Lizzie Deignan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Lizzie Deignan, Elynor Bäckstedt and Elinor Barker will headline a six-rider strong Great Britain Cycling Team squad at the upcoming Tour of Britain Women, British Cycling has confirmed. 

Two-time Women’s Tour winner Deignan will likely lead the team in what will be the inaugural edition of the race under the British Cycling banner. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

