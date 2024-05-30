Lizzie Deignan heads up Great Britain team for Tour of Britain Women
Elynor Bäckstedt, Elinor Barker and Anna Henderson also selected for six-rider strong squad
Lizzie Deignan, Elynor Bäckstedt and Elinor Barker will headline a six-rider strong Great Britain Cycling Team squad at the upcoming Tour of Britain Women, British Cycling has confirmed.
Two-time Women’s Tour winner Deignan will likely lead the team in what will be the inaugural edition of the race under the British Cycling banner.
The race gets underway next week in Welshpool, Wales on 6 June, giving both Bäckstedt and Barker the opportunity to race on home roads. Anna Henderson, Millie Couzens and Flora Perkins will complete the Great Britain Cycling team selection.
Four women’s WorldTour teams, including SD Worx-Protime - the team of current road World Champion Lotte Kopecky - will provide stiff opposition for the likes of Deignan as the Great Britain team look to challenge for overall victory.
Nevertheless, Bäckstedt told Cycling Weekly that the group would look to "show off the talent" within the squad across the four days of action.
"We will definitely have a really strong team there," she said. "As Team GB we will have a group of such strong riders there, and just come out in full force really. I think we definitely have got a good chance overall, and we've got a good chance at each of the stages. So we'll definitely give it our best shot and race the best we can as a team and just really show off the talent that GB has coming through at the moment.
"We've known each other a long time. I've got my regular teammate, Lizzie, in the team, which is really nice. And a lot of the girls I've either grown up with, or I've raced World Championships with before...We all just want to do the best for ourselves and also try to display the racing talent of our country."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
She added: "It's really huge [to get to ride for Great Britain]. There's not that many times throughout the year where this is actually a possibility. So it's really nice to race with new people, the people that you would normally be competing against."
The first two days of racing will take place in Wales. Bäckstedt explained that she was excited to get stuck into the route assembled, particularly in front of a home crowd.
"I think it's going to make for some really hard racing," she said. "There's some really tough stages, which I think, really shows off British roads quite well. It is a tough country to race your bike in and that's what makes it so fun. I might find some of the climbs a little bit challenging, but I'm going to have a lot of fun throughout it all.
"Having two stages in Wales is obviously really great. There's nothing quite like racing in Wales especially, it's just so different and it's so nice to have a Welsh crowd there as well."
British Cycling Performance Director, Stephen Park said that the event will provide the riders with the ideal opportunity to stake a claim for an Olympic spot later this summer.
"We know that the team will relish the rare opportunity to race at home, and for the Paris hopefuls among the squad, the event will play a crucial role in the final preparations for the Games," he said. "We know that they’ll add real strength and stardust to the race and expect fans will be out in force to show their support."
The Tour of Britain Women will start in Welshpool on 6 June, wrapping up three days later in Leigh, Greater Manchester.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
SRAM 13-speed XPLR AXS gravel groupset spotted at Unbound Gravel
Is this SRAM's new 13-speed SRAM Red XPLR AXS?
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Is this a new Pinarello Dogma spotted at Ineos Grenadiers training camp?
Carlos Rodriguez, and others, were spotted riding what appears to be a new race bike ahead of the Dauphine which commences this weekend
By Joe Baker Published
-
Four weeks after breaking arm, Lizzie Deignan set to start La Vuelta Femenina
British rider to line up at eight-stage race on Sunday, less than a month on from crash at Tour of Flanders
By Adam Becket Published
-
'I've missed races I was peaking for, but there's plenty of time to be ready': Lizzie Deignan says broken arm won't derail Olympic goals
Deignan set to lead GB team at Tour of Britain Women and target the overall win as she builds for Paris games
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'I'll take time to recover then change direction': Lizzie Deignan looks to bounce back after suffering first fracture at Tour of Flanders
Deignan broke her arm during early crash in Sunday's race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I remember eating two pizzas and still being hungry’ - Elisa Longo Borghini on the ride that changed her
2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner reflects back on her victory in the 2013 Trofeo Alfreda Binda
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Lizzie Deignan says uncertainty around Women's Tour future is 'frustrating' after promoter enters liquidation
Collapse of SweetSpot leaves race at risk of permanently vanishing
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Loss of Women's Tour would be hammer blow for peloton, Elisa Longo Borghini says
British Cycling says 'every possible effort' will be made to ensure a women's event takes place in calendar slot occupied by the Women's Tour
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Can Lizzie Deignan bag another Monument? Cycling Weekly’s big predictions for the 2024 season
It is time for our writers to look into their crystal balls and give their predictions for the season ahead
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I no longer had that imposter syndrome’ - Lizzie Deignan on the ride that changed her
Lidl-Trek star looks back on a special moment at the London 2012 Olympic Games
By Tom Thewlis Published