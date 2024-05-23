WorldTour teams cite Brexit and race uncertainty as reasons for skipping Tour of Britain Women

Only four of 15 Women's WorldTour teams set to take start line in Welshpool next month

Grace Brown sprinting to victory at the Women's Tour in Welshpool in 2022
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) won the last edition of the race in 2022, then called the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Concerns about border delays and the last-minute event organisation are among the reasons a number of women's WorldTour teams have opted to forgo next month's Tour of Britain Women

On Wednesday, it was announced that only four top-tier teams will take part in the stage race, which begins on 6 June. As a WorldTour event, all 15 WorldTour teams would have received an invite. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸