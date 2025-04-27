Kim Le Court outsprints Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse to take Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes victory

Mauritian edges out former Tour de France Femmes winner and La Flèche Wallonne champion to take unexpected win

Kim Le Court
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) won a four-up sprint to triumph at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and take her first major classic victory.

The Mauritian rider edged out Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) in the finishing straight to round out a dramatic day of racing. Le Court was the first rider to launch her sprint and the likes of Vollering were unable to get back on terms.Le Court, a former stage winner of the Giro d’Italia, punched the air with delight as she took an unexpected victory.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

