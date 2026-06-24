Uno-X Mobility and Visma-Lease a Bike first to reveal lineups: Tour de France 2026 start list

Tadej Pogačar will start the 2026 Tour de France as the overwhelming favourite for the yellow jersey, which would be his third in a row.

However, it is not a done deal that the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider will win the race for a fifth time, with there being a whole host of challengers, from Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) via Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM).

There are 23 teams with 184 riders at the race, so eight per squad. Lineups are typically announced in the 10 days before the start of the race on Saturday 4 July, with some being revealed with plenty of time, while other teams leave it to the last minute.

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With National Championships happening across Europe this weekend, it is a final chance for riders to make the case for their inclusion, while there will be some riders sweating over fitness and health.

The first squad to be officially announced was Visma-Lease a Bike on Tuesday. Victor Campenaerts, Edoardo Affini, Per Strand Hagenes, Matteo Jorgenson, Sepp Kuss, Bruno Armirail and Davide Piganzoli will all support Vingegaard as he starts his bid for a third yellow jersey.

That was followed later on Tuesday by Uno-X Mobility, who are competing at the Tour for the first time as a WorldTour team rather than an invitee. They will be riding for Tobias Halland Johannessen, who finished sixth overall last year. Their team includes former stage winners Magnus Cort and Jonas Abrahamsen.

The list of teams set to compete at the Tour is below, alphabetically. We will update this page as more rosters are announced in the coming days, with riders struck out as and when they abandon the race.

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Read more: Tour de France 2026 route

Tour de France 2026 start list

Alpecin-Premier Tech

Bahrain Victorious

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Cofidis

Decathlon CMA CGM

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ United

Jayco-AlUla

Lidl-Trek

Lotto Intermarché

Movistar

Netcompany-Ineos

NSN Cycling

Picnic PostNL

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

Soudal Quick-Step

TotalEnergies

Tudor Pro Cycling

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Uno-X Mobility

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor)

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor)

Anthon Charmig (Den)

Magnus Cort (Den)

Andreas Kron (Den)

Anders Skaarseth (Nor)

Torstein Træen (Nor)

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)

Visma-Lease a Bike

Jonas Vingegaard (Den)

Edoardo Affini (Ita)

Bruno Armirail (Fra)

Victor Campenaerts (Bel)

Matteo Jorgenson (USA)

Sepp Kuss (USA)

Davide Piganzoli (Ita)

Per Strand Hagenes (Nor)

XDS Astana