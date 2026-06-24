Uno-X Mobility and Visma-Lease a Bike first to reveal lineups: Tour de France 2026 start list
All the riders for the French Grand Tour
Tadej Pogačar will start the 2026 Tour de France as the overwhelming favourite for the yellow jersey, which would be his third in a row.
However, it is not a done deal that the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider will win the race for a fifth time, with there being a whole host of challengers, from Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) via Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM).
There are 23 teams with 184 riders at the race, so eight per squad. Lineups are typically announced in the 10 days before the start of the race on Saturday 4 July, with some being revealed with plenty of time, while other teams leave it to the last minute.
With National Championships happening across Europe this weekend, it is a final chance for riders to make the case for their inclusion, while there will be some riders sweating over fitness and health.
The first squad to be officially announced was Visma-Lease a Bike on Tuesday. Victor Campenaerts, Edoardo Affini, Per Strand Hagenes, Matteo Jorgenson, Sepp Kuss, Bruno Armirail and Davide Piganzoli will all support Vingegaard as he starts his bid for a third yellow jersey.
That was followed later on Tuesday by Uno-X Mobility, who are competing at the Tour for the first time as a WorldTour team rather than an invitee. They will be riding for Tobias Halland Johannessen, who finished sixth overall last year. Their team includes former stage winners Magnus Cort and Jonas Abrahamsen.
The list of teams set to compete at the Tour is below, alphabetically. We will update this page as more rosters are announced in the coming days, with riders struck out as and when they abandon the race.
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Read more: Tour de France 2026 route
Tour de France 2026 start list
Bahrain Victorious
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Cofidis
Decathlon CMA CGM
Groupama-FDJ United
Jayco-AlUla
Lotto Intermarché
Movistar
Netcompany-Ineos
NSN Cycling
Picnic PostNL
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling
Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
Soudal Quick-Step
TotalEnergies
Tudor Pro Cycling
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
Uno-X Mobility
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor)
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor)
Anthon Charmig (Den)
Magnus Cort (Den)
Andreas Kron (Den)
Anders Skaarseth (Nor)
Torstein Træen (Nor)
Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)
Visma-Lease a Bike
Jonas Vingegaard (Den)
Edoardo Affini (Ita)
Bruno Armirail (Fra)
Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
Matteo Jorgenson (USA)
Sepp Kuss (USA)
Davide Piganzoli (Ita)
Per Strand Hagenes (Nor)
XDS Astana
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
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