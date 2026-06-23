Cat Ferguson ruled out of Tour de France Femmes with double ankle fracture

Cat Ferguson will not make her Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift debut this August after being diagnosed with two fractures in her ankle, her Movistar team has confirmed.

The 20-year-old crashed on the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia Women at the end of May, and has since been recovering at home.

Ferguson previously told Cycling Weekly that she was on the long list for this year's Tour, which begins in Lausanne on 1 August. She will now need "several weeks" to heal from her injuries, Movistar wrote in a statement, ruling her out of the race and this week's British Road Championships.

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"Following the fall [Ferguson] suffered in the first stage of the Giro d'Italia Women, she was initially subjected to various tests to assess a possible traumatic brain injury (TBI) and multiple contusions," the team wrote.

"Upon her return home and during the three weeks that followed, despite showing progressive recovery, Cat's clinical progress was not as expected. For this reason, the diagnostic studies were expanded, which have ultimately revealed the existence of two fractures in the ankle.

"Cat will need several weeks of recovery to ensure proper consolidation of the fractured bones and adequate healing of the injuries. As a result, she will not be able to compete in the upcoming National Championships or in the Tour de France."

🔵 ACTUALIZACIÓN | Cat Ferguson Tras la caída sufrida en la primera etapa del pasado Giro d'Italia Women, fue sometida inicialmente a diversas pruebas para evaluar un posible traumatismo craneoencefálico (TCE) y múltiples contusiones.Tras su llegada a casa y durante las tres… pic.twitter.com/RBuZItJbbJJune 23, 2026

Ferguson herself posted an update on her Instagram stories saying she was "heartbroken" to miss the summer races.

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She added that she she will now spend a minimum of three more weeks on crutches.

Ferguson enjoyed a promising start to the 2026 season. She opened the year with victory in the Spanish one-day Trofeo Llucmajor, before going on to win a stage of the Setmana Valenciana, and finish fourth at Omloop Nieuwsblad, her best-ever result in a cobbled Classic.

The rest of her Classics campaign, she told Cycling Weekly in April, brought "real disappointments"; she abandoned Paris-Roubaix after suffering from food poisoning, and “wanted a bit more” than her 21st place at In Flanders Fields-In Wevelgem.

Ferguson then returned to winning ways at the Navarra Classic in May, where she scored her third victory of the season. That was her last race before she withdrew from the Giro on stage one.

It is unknown when Ferguson will be available for team selection again. Last season, she earned her first WorldTour victory at the Tour of Britain Women, which starts on 19 August this year.