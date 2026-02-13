'It was really a team effort' – Cat Ferguson dodges crash to win second race of season at Setmana Valenciana

19-year-old Brit continues winning start to 2026

Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published
Cat Ferguson
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat Ferguson doubled her season victory tally on Friday afternoon, dodging a crash in the closing kilometres to win stage two of the Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana.

The Brit, who also won her opening race day at the Trofeo Llucmajor last month, led through the final corner in Vila-Real and sprinted out of the saddle to hold off Jayco-AlUla’s Letizia Paternoster.

Speaking after her victory, the 19-year-old said: “It’s not just a win for me today, but the whole team. It was really a team effort.”

“Compared to yesterday, it felt like a new team almost, so we can be super, super proud of ourselves,” Ferguson said.

Asked to describe her victory, she said: “[Lidl-]Trek were leading out for what felt like forever, obviously chasing the breakaway. We were there just behind them. We were happy with our position, and then we just wanted to move up before the final big turn at about 2km to go.

“Then obviously there was the crash of Balsamo, which is a shame. I hope she’s ok. From then, Liane did the whole thing on the front, so big respect for her.”

Despite this, Ferguson said the gusts had little impact on the race. “The roads were pretty covered. I think it was more the attritional aspect of the up and down climbing that tired the legs today.”

The four-day Setmana Valenciana continues on Saturday with a third stage to La Nucía, before finishing in Valencia on Sunday. Stage one’s winner, Vollering, continues to lead the GC.

“In the last corner, for me, unfortunately I was delayed by a crash,” the Dutchwoman said afterwards. “But for the rest, luckily I stayed up, so I’m grateful for that.”

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.