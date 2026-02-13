The Friday cycling quiz: When fans and riders collide
Cycling fans have always run the risk of getting too close to their favourite riders, How well do you remember the most famous incidents
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
When Jonas Vingegaard crashed on a training ride, sustaining injuries to his face, he seemed to blame it on an amateur rider who was riding behind him. The Dane, clearly wanting to ride alone, pushed on on a descent and crashed. The incident sparked a debate over whether or not it's appropriate to approach or ride behind pro riders.
But fans have been getting too close to riders for decades. Big crowds on the famous mountains during the Grand Tours are as much of the spectacle as are the riders themselves. But sometimes it goes too far as many riders have experienced. Take our quiz below to see how well you remember the times when fans got too close to the riders they came to watch.
Previous Friday cycling quizzes
Test your knowledge with our previous quizzes
>> How well do you know Giant bikes
>> Which cycling year is this?
>> How well do you know Il Lombardia
>> 2025/2026 transfer season
>> Who's bike is this?
>> Mont Ventoux
>> How much do you know about indoor riding?
>> Track cycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.