The Friday cycling quiz: When fans and riders collide

When Jonas Vingegaard crashed on a training ride, sustaining injuries to his face, he seemed to blame it on an amateur rider who was riding behind him. The Dane, clearly wanting to ride alone, pushed on on a descent and crashed. The incident sparked a debate over whether or not it's appropriate to approach or ride behind pro riders.

But fans have been getting too close to riders for decades. Big crowds on the famous mountains during the Grand Tours are as much of the spectacle as are the riders themselves. But sometimes it goes too far as many riders have experienced. Take our quiz below to see how well you remember the times when fans got too close to the riders they came to watch.

