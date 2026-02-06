The Friday cycling quiz: How well do you remember the 1970s
The decade of Eddy Merckx will also be remembered for the birth of mountain biking, the world champs coming to the UK and dominant time trialist
From Disco to Star Wars, Punk Rock to Watergate, the 1970s was a hell of a decade. But what about cycling? Which riders were at the top of the sport, and what races do you remember them winning. At the start of the '70s, Eddy Merckx was coming into his pomp, and dominated the first half of the decade.
By the end, Bernard Hinault was in the ascendency. But who were the other riders winning races, what rules were enforced and where did those crazy bikes with big, knobbly tyres come from?
This is the decade that will be remembered by the Baby Boomers, the question is, were they paying attention to the cycling scene while walking around in their bell bottom flares and buying cheap houses.
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
