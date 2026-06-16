Tour of Britain Men 2026 route announced by British Cycling

The 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will start in Lincoln and end in Earlston, the Scottish Borders, British Cycling confirmed this morning.

The 22nd edition of the race will be the first to take place over five days from 2 to 6 September, following on from five days of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women in late August.

It had already been announced that the race would visit North Yorkshire, but it has now been revealed that it will also head to Lincolnshire, East Yorkshire and the Scottish Borders across the week.

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Stage one will start and finish in Lincoln, the home of the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix, the first time the modern men's Tour of Britain has visited the cathedral city, although it was a regular host of the Milk Race and has also been home to the British National Road Championships.

The next day, stage two will cross Lincolnshire from Boston to Skegness, before stage three takes place from Hull to Beverley, across East Yorkshire.

The penultimate day, Saturday 5 September, will head over the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales for a hilly test, which will surely decide who is the winner of the whole race. Stage five starts and finishes in Earlston, south of Edinburgh in the Scottish Borders.

"We are delighted to be bringing the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men to these fantastic locations later this year," Jonathan Day, the director of events for British Cycling Ventures, said in a press release. "We are bringing new hosts and stages in Lincoln, Boston and Skegness, and Leyburn, and it is fantastic to return to previous hosts of the race in Hull and Beverley, Helmsley, and the Scottish Borders.

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"Taking the Tour to Lincoln for the first time, a city synonymous with its love for cycling, will be special for the opening stage of the men’s race, before the route winds its way up the east coast via North Yorkshire, before reaching the Scottish Borders in Earlston.

"On behalf of British Cycling Ventures, I would like to pay thanks to our partners across the five stages for supporting the hosting and delivery of this September’s race and enabling us to bring another memorable and action packed five days of world class racing to their communities, spreading the joy of cycling along the route, and inspiring more people to get on a bike and live healthier lives."

Next year will also see the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift come to the UK, in 2027. The men's race is set to start in Edinburgh, with the women's in Leeds.

Tour of Britain 2026 stage table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Britain Men 2026 route Stage Date Route 1 Wednesday, 2 September Lincoln > Lincoln 2 Thursday, 3 September Boston > Skegness 3 Friday, 4 September Hull > Beverley 4 Saturday, 5 September Helmsley > Leyburn 5 Sunday, 6 September Earlston > Earlston