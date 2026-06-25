Ethan Hayter wins elite men's time trial for fourth time at British National Championships
Erin Boothman wins U23 women's race
Ethan Hayter won for the fourth time in the elite time trial at the British National Championships on Thursday, setting a blistering pace in blistering heat.
The Soudal Quick-Step rider completed the 38.4km course in 44:10, at an average of 52.15kph. Connor Swift (Netcompany-Ineos) finished second, 1:30 behind, with Josh Charlton (Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy) a further 10 seconds back.
Alongside Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM), who won earlier on Thursday, Hayter won for the second year in a row in Lampeter, Wales.
Also on Thursday afternoon, Erin Boothman dominated the under-23 women's time trial. The Liv AlUla Jayco Continental rider set a time of 33:36 around the 25.6km course, which would have placed her third on the elite podium. Awen Roberts (Canyon-SRAM Generation) was second, 1:51 behind, with Abigail Miller (UAE Development) in third, a further 45 seconds back.
More to follow...
Results
British National Road Championships, elite men ITT (38.4km)
1. Ethan Hayter, Soudal Quick-Step, in 44:10
2. Connor Swift, Netcompany-Ineos, +1:30
3. Josh Charlton, Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, +1:40
4. Ethan Vernon, NSN Cycling, +2:05
5. Jack Brough, AVC Aix Provence Dole, +2:52
6. Finlay Pickering, Jayco AlUla, +2:58
7. Matthew Rossiter, HUUB Wattshop, +3:12
8. Joe Laverick, +3:28
9. Charlie Tanfield, +4:02
10. Tom Mead, Team Bottrill Nopinz, +4:55
British National Road Championships, U23 women ITT (25.6km)
1. Erin Boothman, Liv AlUla Jayco Continental, in 33:36
2. Awen Roberts, Canyon SRAM Generation, +1:51
3. Abigail Miller, UAE Development, +2:36
4. Eilidh Shaw, UAE Development Team, +3:00
5. Lily Martin, Loughborough Lightning, +3:05
6. Carys Lloyd, Movistar, +3:10
7. Imogen Wolff, Visma-Lease a Bike, +3:10
8. Lucy Glover, Smurfit Westrock, +3:43
9. Grace Ward, O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes, +4:35
10. Isabel Mayes, +5:04
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Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
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