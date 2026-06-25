'The heat made it 10 times harder' – Zoe Bäckstedt storms to time trial title at British National Championships for second year running

Zoe Bäckstedt defended her time trial title at the British National Championships on Thursday, storming to victory in the elite women's race.

On home roads in Wales, the Canyon-SRAM rider won for a second year in a row, beating Anna Morris by 21.97 seconds in Lampeter. Elynor Bäckstedt of UAE Team ADQ, the victor's sister, finished in third, 1:05.07 behind the winner.

It was a repeat of last year's winner, but this year's podium was special as it was an all-Welsh affair. The heat was high, with temperatures over 30 degrees centigrade, although the region was only covered by an orange weather warning, not the more severe red, as other parts of the UK.

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Zoe Bäckstedt, setting off last, set the fastest time at the first time check, although that was brought back a bit over Morris at the second, however, by the end, the margin of victory was clear. It meant the 21-year-old averaged 46.9kph over 25.6km.

"It was super hard, the heat made it 10 times harder than I think I expected to be," the winner said post-race. "It was a super nice course, really fast, with country roads basically. Classic Welsh roads, but it was really fun in a way, even though I think everyone suffered through it. Happy that it's done and over with, and I'm just glad to come home with the jersey.

"The route was fun, super small, Welsh roads, super technical. Going through a farm entrance, that kind of thing. It was really fun, nice to do two laps as well, so it wasn't one really big circuit, but you could break it up, and pace it a bit better. Another really good course in Wales."

Morris, who is without a team, added: "I think I executed it as well as I could have today, Zoe is super tough to be, she's so strong, she has done some great performances recently. To do the ride I did today, I think I got it all out. I'm really happy with that.

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"As soon as you're in the direct sun it got really hot, and the heat definitely built on the second lap. It was definitely a battle against the heat."

(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The elite women's race followed the U23 men's event, which was first on Thursday morning.

Ben Wiggins was the victor, riding the 25.6km course at an average of 52.9kph. He beat Henry Hobbs (Visma-Lease a Bike Development), 1:19 behind, with Finlay Tarling (NSN Development) in third, three seconds further back,

Wiggins, who rides for Hagens Berman Jayco, took the win following two consecutive second-places at the event. It was also 12 years after his father, Bradley Wiggins, won the senior title for a third time.

The 21-year-old said: "I was second twice as a junior, second twice as an U23, so I needed to get it done today. It was one of my biggest goals this season, a pathway to the Worlds in September. If I want to go there and be competitive, I really needed to get the job done at the nationals.

"I didn't think it [the heat] affected me this week. A lot of us have come off the Giro Next Gen, so I did a lot of heat preparation for that race as well, but I think it carried over well. I think I dealt with it pretty OK."

Results

British National Road Championships, elite women ITT (25.6km)

1. Zoe Bäckstedt, Canyon-SRAM, in 32:45

2. Anna Morris, +21s

3. Elynor Bäckstedt, UAE Team ADQ, +1:05

4. Becky Storrie, Picnic PostNL. +1:23

5. Izzy Sharp, Handsling Alba Development, +1:36

6. Pfeiffer Georgi, Picnic PostNL, +1:40

7. Millie Couzens, Fenix-Premier Tech, +1:52

8. Anna Henderson, Lidl-Trek, +1:54

9. Flora Perkins, Fenix-Premier Tech, +2:10

10 Claire Steels, Movistar, +2:10

British National Road Championships, U23 men ITT (25.6km)

1. Ben Wiggins, Hagens Berman Jayco, in 29:02

2. Henry Hobbs, Visma-Lease a Bike Development, +1:19

3. Finlay Tarling, NSN Development, +1:22

4. Jacob Bush, Picnic PostNL Development, +1:27

5. Matty Dodd, Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, +1:29

6. Dylan Sage, Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, +1:42

7. Jack Baldie, Pronto Bikes Race Team, +1:43

8. Seth Jackson, Hubo-Scott CT, +1:43

9. Adam Howell, Bourg-en-Bresse Cyclisme, +1:47

10. Angus Stoneham, SCO Dijon Team Matériel-Velo.com, +1:53