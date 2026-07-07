'It's a big gap' – Tadej Pogačar predicts it could be a long time before he wears the Tour de France yellow jersey again

The defending champ handed over the jersey on stage four and won't miss the obligations that go with it, at least for now

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Tadej Pogacar stage 4 Tour de France 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)