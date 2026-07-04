'Now I feel I can close this chapter' – Tour de France yellow jersey is a 'dream come true' for Jonas Vingegaard after two tough years

The Dane took a long awaited yellow jersey on stage one, and it's lost none of its shine for him

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Jonas Vingegaard yellow jersey stage 1 tour de France 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)