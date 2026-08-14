Wahoo is looking to go shoulder to shoulder with market rulers Strava and Garmin with a new, three-tier subscription platform that ranges all the way from basic and free to a holistic training offering with all the bells and whistles.

The free 'Base' option features a few rudimentary features, including route planning and live tracking, but the two paid levels boast much more. Core at £4.99 / $4.99 per month and Pro at £14.99 / $17.99 per month offer training insights that are likely to interest anyone keen to improve their fitness and even get ready to compete, with Core suited to a more self-guided approach and Pro offering a deeper level of advice and insight.

Paying annually either for Core or Pro, offers savings, with Core priced at £49.99 / $49.99 and Pro £149.99 / $179.99.

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The key feature of the Pro tier is the inclusion of Wahoo's SYSTM, which allows for a holistic approach to on-bike fitness thanks to the inclusion strength and yoga sessions, as well as mental and recovery protocols. Having grown out of The Sufferfest, SYSTM does of course include a host of riding sessions that tackle bread and butter fitness in the saddle.

With the various iterations of Wahoo's Elemnt among the more popular GPS head units on the market, the brand is clearly keen to expand on what they offer – not unlike Garmin's launch last year of Garmin Connect+, which also offers training insights. Wahoo has added compatibility with Coros devices, though at the moment there is no direct compatibility with Garmin, which remains the market leader in GPS devices.

To a lesser extent, Wahoo is also setting itself up as a rival to Strava, which also offers training insights and fitness plans.

Wahoo CEO Gareth Joyce said: "Today, the Wahoo app transforms complex sports science into simple, actionable insights that help athletes better understand their workouts, track their progress, and make more informed decisions about achieving their training goals.

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He added: "By bringing the same proprietary sports science trusted by elite athletes to the palm of every athlete's hand, we're making our connected devices even more intuitive and easier to use. This announcement marks an important step in our journey as we continue building a connected training experience that helps every athlete spend less time interpreting data and more time becoming the athlete they aspire to be.”