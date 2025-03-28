Garmin releases new paid-for version of Connect to rival Strava, but promises free version 'is not going away'

Tech Giant wants its popular app to be more than just a Strava go-between

Garmin logo on smartphone resting on computer keyboard, purple background
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Tech giant Garmin has released a new paid-for version of its popular Connect app, called Connect+. Featuring AI insights, training advice, challenges and a new and expanded Livetrack function, it will cost £69.99 / $69.99 on an annual plan and £6.99 / $6.99 if you choose to pay monthly.

This puts it roughly in line with Strava, which costs £54.99 / $79.99 annually or £8.99 / $7.99 monthly.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest