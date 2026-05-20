Is Garmin set to release a rival to Whoop? Its new fitness band could be the market's most expensive
Fresh intrigue surrounds Garmin's latest unreleased fitness band
A new Garmin fitness band could become the most expensive on the market, according to a new leaked listing.
The Ukrainian retail website, Stylus Store, has listed the new Cirqa band for 22,399 UAH ($509), with a pre-sale purchase price of 19,999 UAH ($454). If these prices are confirmed by Garmin, the company's Whoop rival would become the most expensive passive tracking device on the market.
Whenever the Cirqa does launch, it will do so among a new wave of screenless fitness bands. Earlier this month, Google launched the Fitbit Air (starting at around $100), joining Whoop’s established track-record of screenless fitness trackers. Their subscription-based band model costs users between $199 and $359 per year, making them Garmin’s main competitor.
Rumours around the release of Garmin’s latest exercise band aren’t new. At the beginning of the year, regional online Garmin stores across the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile launched Cirqa product pages before hastily taking them back down.
While little is known definitively about the unreleased fitness band, the temporary product pages listed two main colourways: black and French grey, coming in either small-medium or large-extra large. On the same page, shipping was estimated to begin in four to five months, meaning that the product’s release date could be as early as this month.
Garmin also applied for a US trademark in February, in which Cirqa is described as ‘nonmedical, nontherapeutic wearable devices.’ The bands use electronic sensors to monitor ‘physical and emotional stress, human alertness and performance,’ and analyse the body’s bio-signals, with particular focus on recovery. Designed for passive, 24 hour health tracking, the band will measure heart rate, sleep quality, steps and calories.
According to the photo accompanying the listing on Stylus Store, the Cirqa band has a sleek, simple design, with minimal fabric and no display. However, since Garmin are yet to confirm the design of the band, the photos listed on the Ukrainian site are yet to be verified.
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Garmin did not respond to a request for comment.
Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.
From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).
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