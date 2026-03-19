Is this the beginning of the end for the Garmin Edge 540 & 840 bike computers? Both are now heavily discounted in the early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

After the launch of the Garmin Edge 550 and 850 last September, it should be no suprise that Garmin would be discounting the outgoing Edge 540 and 840. It is also no suprise to see these now much-loved and best bike computers with discounts of over 20% and nearly 25%. I have, in fact, seen both of these at lower prices and deeper discounts in the past.

Save 25% off the Garmin Edge 540

Save 22% off the Garmin Edge 840

So, what is special about these early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals?

My theory is that this could mark the beginning of the end for the 40-series devices. To most, this is just the natural progression of modern technology; things improve, brands launch updated models, and the old ones are discounted to clear stock. In fact, based on the lifecycle of the previous 530/830 models, we are almost exactly at the end of Garmin's three-year cycle. However, the end of the Edge 540 and 840 holds more significance than this, well, at least for us bike tech nerds.

With the launch of the 550, 850, and the previous 1050, Garmin shifted away from MIP (memory-in-pixel) displays to OLED, which, to its credit, offers much more vibrant colours, deeper contrast, and greater detail. However, the previous screens – made using MIPs – almost always performed better outdoors, where you and I do almost all of our cycling.

Simply put, they're a more efficient way to light a screen, so they won't drain the battery as fast. And given that the previous have the option for built-in, pretty effective solar charging, those features combined mean epic battery life. Battery life, frankly, the new units just can't match.

While tech, of course, ages in some cases poorly, the Edge 40 series, rather than feeling like they are just reaching the end of their life, feels more like the end of an era, one that was just a bit more analogue, perhaps.

Save 25% Garmin Edge 540 Solar Bike Computer: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Edge 540 is the perfect balance of features and usability and is just about all most people need in one of the best bike computers. It may be showing its age a little, but that is no reason not to consider it. It has epic battery life thanks to its solar charging, which is not yet available on the 50 series devices, and its compact design keeps your handlebars clean. For those like me who prefer an analogue approach, it still has physical buttons. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($100) Garmin Edge 840 Bike Computer: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon There is a reason the Edge 40 series bike computers have been doing the rounds for a time, and thats because they have been so good, and incredibly reliable. The Edge 840 was always a bit of a tough sell compared to the 540, offering only a touchscreen and the ability to manage workouts directly on the device, when otherwise they were largely similar. However, that doesn't change the fact that we rated 4.5 stars out of 5 when we originally tested it way back in 2023. Read more Read less ▼

So, is it worth buying up to the new Edge 550 or not? When Aaron tested the Edge 850 in 2025, he called it "brilliant in almost every way". Just like the 840 and 540, the only real difference again is the touchscreen and the new electronic bell feature. Given that there is normally around a $100 difference, it is a significant saving. However, considering the Edge 540 is then another $140 cheaper in the early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals, all you're really paying for is that OLED screen. Which may be shiny and cool new tech, but it isn't really better than the old one – for all the reasons I've mentioned. If you just want the latest tech, and just can't say no to the latest gear – even after my impassioned case has been made – you're in luck too: the Edge 550 is ALSO on discount right now as well. I'll rest my case though. If you require better battery life, solar charging, reliability and potentially better screen visibility in strong light, I'd be grabbing an Edge 40 series before they are gone forever. You might just be buying a classic.

Save $60 Garmin Edge 550 Solar Bike Computer: was $499.99 now $439.99 at Amazon This is certainly not the first or the biggest discount we have seen on the latest Edge 50 series models; however, if you just want the latest bike computer tech, it is not insignificant. Read more Read less ▼

For the rest of the early deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, I have already found 19 genuine bargains to snap up before the official start on March 25th.

While all of the above deals are for our US readers, check out below for the best Garmin Edge deals in your region.